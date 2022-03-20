news, local-news,

I think money should be spent expanding and upgrading the Cleveland Aquatic Centre as it is Redlands City's Public Pool Complex. Therefore also providing another water park and an Olympic standard pool and stadium. In 2015 there was an announcement of 21 million joint funded with Qld State Government and Qld Lifesavers to expand this Council pool complex as there is enough land adjoining and build a separate Olympic pool and stadium..along with more parking. Plans were drawn up at the time. In 2017 the Cleveland Aquatic Centre was still to have this expansion. Still, it appears May 2019 press announcement to formally decide by the SEQ Olympic Mayor Committee to back the Olympic Dreams 2032 and early 2020 had the funding withdrawn. Our Redlands Public Pool Complex has needed desperate complex upgrades and not Band-Aid's since 2015 and still has poor shower block and toilet facilities which is in a health world crisis is very poor. But then, if you were looking ahead to shut down this complex, why would you pour the monies into expansion and upgrades. Let's not destroy Birkdale. A heritage area bought with rates payers environmental levies just to give an Olympic starting pistol to our current mayor. Debbie Swain, Wellington Point I sat in a Council run meeting about the Birkdale lands on and one of the staff said the white water canoeing facility is a "given". The Council had an open day on the site and ran a survey on what Redlanders would like to do with the 62 hectares. I would like to know where the overwhelming support came from for the white water facility? I know it wasn't the survey. Only 8.9 per cent of people taking the survey wanted it and an overwhelming 78.8 per cent wanted it to be kept and used for nature trails. Council and the mayor need to show where the overwhelming support came from; otherwise, people will think that we are not being listened to once again (like Toondah), and the mayor is just making whatever decision she wants to about our patch. Being a leader and a representative in Council means you listen to the people and do what they want-creating a town they want. So please, Redland City Council, mayor, please release all of the information you have that says Redlanders want to pay for and run an expensive electricity guzzling white water facility when we already have a plethora of creeks, bays and streams we can canoe in. Tania Kromoloff, Cleveland We signed the petition against this proposal. McDonald's Victoria Point has directly impacted us. Ours is also a controversial issue and continues due to the planning and design of Victoria Point Town Centre. McDonald's, unfortunately, is a magnet for groups and gangs day/night. The major problem is McDonald's litter as we are proactive in our area due to access into a residential area. We have cleaned litter since it was built, which was 2004. And have taken images of the garbage. We emailed the McDonald's management in 2018 if they would consider placing some community bins in the areas where litter is prevalent, Colburn Avenue Victoria Point has litter pollution along that stretch, the Management of McDonald's did not respond or give us the Courtesy, so it validated to us where they are not interested how their branded litter is responsible and also to educate their Customers, in creating clean surrounds. As we have a high school in close proximity, a minority of truant students head into McDonald's school hours. We liaised closely with the school and asked if the management could place signage and consider not serving students during school hours. They declined and stated it would be difficult to monitor. Our story has been in the RCB since 2014. We are part of this history in Victoria Point. Unless McDonald's Birkdale wants to employ staff to pick up litter daily, it will have the same fate. Maria Sealy, Victoria Point As a local resident, I favour developing the ferry terminal and parking amenities - these should be without question world-class. How it's been left to decay in the hands of private operators and government is astounding given how much profit is spun out of the public transport fees. However, I'm not supportive of building apartments on the Toondah Harbour wetlands. Indeed these can be accommodated in already approved development zones. Instead, the foreshore areas should be preserved and developed into parklands, just like how Moreton Bay Council built the very popular foreshore areas in Redcliffe. Dean P, Cleveland. I refer to your front-page article, 23 February 2022, Executive Order. I read this article whereby our city council wishes to introduce a new department to their stable. After reading the article, the new department will be responsible for "economic development, investment, external funding and asset management and coordination of strategic and major project". I agree with Councillors Boglary and Bishop that this department is unwarranted. This would appear to be a duplication of services and unnecessary expense to the ratepayers. Redland City Council already has the Redland Investment Corporation (RIC) is focused on growing the Redlands Coast economy through the facilitation of development, business opportunities and investments. Concerning the majority of the community that is excited about this matter, I would like to see the polling to support this claim. Lawrence Hardwick, Wellington Point WHAT DO YOU THINK? Write to the editor at craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/af741842-2d59-49e5-9173-d4d28bf92b97.jpg/r0_403_1080_1013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

HAVE YOUR SAY Your Say: Whitewater stadium could be a whitewater elephant