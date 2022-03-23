Carers Link is your NDIS and Home Care Package provider where you have the freedom to choose your care, your way. The team is committed to providing flexible, tailored services to support the elderly and people with disability by providing carers to meet each individual's needs. Operating for more than 20 years, Carers Link provides consistent and qualified support, offering a truly person-centred approach to care. They offer a wide range of in-home, community and lifestyle support. Services are available 24 hours a day, every day and include, in-home and personal care, domestic assistance, respite and emergency care, transport, social support and community linking. As a NDIS and Home Care Package provider, Carers Link can also provide the case management, support coordination and funding expertise required to plan and manage all your care needs. Potential clients can take advantage of a free consultation to understand your needs with no hidden fees or unnecessary charges as well as 24/7 support through dedicated and qualified Lifestyle Support Workers. Carers Link also offer exclusive dementia support through the popular Memory Support Program which aims to increase and stimulate cognitive functioning and effective working memory. The Memory Support Program psychologist utilises in-home neurocognitive assessments to understand your goals, needs and challenges and then designs an individualised plan to assist you to achieve optimal wellbeing. Carers Link also offers great recreational activities and holiday camps. With their CampAbility™ Program it is designed to provide a fun, safe holiday camp experience focussing on increasing social and community participation and building independence and skills. They are a four day camp program for youths with a disability aged 9-25. The camps encourage participants to try new activities and challenges in a supportive group environment which helps to build social skills and confidence, develop valuable life skills and establish great friendships. At Carers Link, the team works in partnership with you and your family to manage all your care needs and implement tailored supports based on your personalised plans. They pride themselves on their professional team who provide case management and support coordination.

Offering flexible, tailored services to support your needs

Bespoke: Carers Link focusses on customised care and support that is suited to the individual. Photo: Shutterstock Bespoke: Carers Link focusses on customised care and support that is suited to the individual. Photo: Shutterstock Carers Link is your NDIS and Home Care Package provider where you have the freedom to choose your care, your way. The team is committed to providing flexible, tailored services to support the elderly and people with disability by providing carers to meet each individual's needs.

Operating for more than 20 years, Carers Link provides consistent and qualified support, offering a truly person-centred approach to care. They offer a wide range of in-home, community and lifestyle support. Services are available 24 hours a day, every day and include, in-home and personal care, domestic assistance, respite and emergency care, transport, social support and community linking. As a NDIS and Home Care Package provider, Carers Link can also provide the case management, support coordination and funding expertise required to plan and manage all your care needs. Potential clients can take advantage of a free consultation to understand your needs with no hidden fees or unnecessary charges as well as 24/7 support through dedicated and qualified Lifestyle Support Workers. Carers Link also offer exclusive dementia support through the popular Memory Support Program which aims to increase and stimulate cognitive functioning and effective working memory. The Memory Support Program psychologist utilises in-home neurocognitive assessments to understand your goals, needs and challenges and then designs an individualised plan to assist you to achieve optimal wellbeing. Carers Link also offers great recreational activities and holiday camps.

With their CampAbility™ Program it is designed to provide a fun, safe holiday camp experience focussing on increasing social and community participation and building independence and skills.

They are a four day camp program for youths with a disability aged 9-25.

The camps encourage participants to try new activities and challenges in a supportive group environment which helps to build social skills and confidence, develop valuable life skills and establish great friendships. At Carers Link, the team works in partnership with you and your family to manage all your care needs and implement tailored supports based on your personalised plans.

If you would like to keep informed or learn more about Aged Care Packages and NDIS developments, and how you can prepare to access these programs, contact Carers Link on 3901 1165 or email: info@carerslink.com.au. Visit www.carerslink.com.au.