If there's something strange in your neighbourhood, who're you going to call? Not me. I've been trying to be a toad buster for some time now, lining up my tyres as I drive up the street, keen to feel that satisfying squelchy bump as I contribute to a suburb which is largely toad free. Never, have I ever been successful. We have many toads on our street. They favour a slick black bitumen, just after the rain. They jump out of the dams (yes, we are guilty of having one of them and there are several) where they romp around breeding merrily and calling to one another in their toad tongue. I think they are particularly happy at the moment because our street is newly bitumened and there are no flattened relatives to avoid -- yet. They meet outside the houses, toad talking to one another to see which one will lie in wait outside our garage door or just out of sight near the letter box this time. They are a sinister and conniving species, skilled at hopping out when you least expect them. They know a toad hater when they see one. They also know that, hater that she is, she (aka me) remains no threat - even when screaming and stepping back. All this despite her meandering up the road in the night time hours, eyes peeled, tyres ready, steering wheel palmed and ready for that quick manoeuvre. Now, I played netball at school and I practised shooting goals a good deal (Netball was known as basketball back in those school dark ages and basketball was known as American basketball - just a bit of sport history). And I am quite adept at scrunching up bits of paper and tossing them successfully in a bin. Admittedly, I am more successful the wider the brim of the bin, but nevertheless I can report a modicum of success. How hard is it therefore to connect at least one tyre with one toad? There are four tyres after all. The problem is that the tyre is not on the centre of the car, nor exactly on the edge, so a bit of calculus is involved. Add to this a moving toad target and herein lies the problem. It looks like there will be plenty of toad families lining up at my garage door for a long time to come.

