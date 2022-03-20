news, local-news,

REDLAND City Council has unanimously endorsed a new waste reduction and recycling policy ahead of incoming waste levy changes later this year. Mayor Karen Williams said each resident was producing more than 700 kilograms of waste per year, well above the south-east Queensland average of 540 kilograms per person. Councillors urged households to get behind the new waste plan, outlining strategies to cut back household rubbish and increase recycling. Council will soon pay substantially more to dump waste in landfill, with the levy rate to increase annually from $85 per tonne to $150 per tonne in 2030/31. It comes after the state government announced changes to the tax last year in a bid to reach a zero-waste target by 2050. Ratepayers are currently protected from the levy cost because the state makes an annual payment to the council. But meeting documents explain that the payment will reduce each year until 2030/31. After that, without a significant shift in how households manage their waste, the council and the community would be liable for the landfill tax. Cr Williams said the plan's focus was to make sure waste was going in the correct bins, with recoverable organic material making up almost half of all red bin waste. "We also know our community is committed to doing the right thing, with the Redlands having high recycling rates, and this plan will support them in continuing to increase our recycling rates," she said. "The global waste sector has changed significantly in recent years, including changes to the state government waste levy which will significantly increase the cost to landfill household waste from 2023-24." Cr Adelia Berridge said it was everybody's responsibility to get on board with the council's campaign to reduce, reuse and recycle. "Council and I agree that the amount of landfill coming from the Capalaba suburb, which is in my division nine, needs to be reduced," she said. Council says it is committed to reaching the 2030 waste reduction and recycling targets, including reducing resident waste by 15 per cent and increasing recycling by 60 per cent. It would achieve the targets by increasing the number of households with green bins and creating an organics transformation plan. Cr Peter Mitchell said reducing waste was simple and came at no cost to households. "You can drop off your soft plastics at the shops [and] it costs you nothing," he said. "Just get into a habit." Read more local news here

