news, local-news, darts, redlands darts association, wednesday, fixtures, results, throw, bullseye, team

It was another nail-biting night of darts at the Birkdale Sports Club for the Redland Darts Association's Wednesday night fixtures. In the team fixtures, division two player Brett Golding was one of six players who scored 180s this week, taking the highest peg of the night with 123. Division One player Amanda Loch was the highest peg for the females throughout the night, scoring 93. Jeremy Fagg was the men's single winner for division one, Bruce Hutchinson won division two and Kent Hahn won division three. In the ladies', Sharon Miller took the top spot and Amanda Henley was the runner up. Celebrations were also held to recognise competition winners from last year after tournaments and regular fixtures were delayed due to COVID. If you are interested in joining the Redlands Darts Association contact Ann on 0409265263. Fire Guns 15, Dumpstarz 1. Projectile Dysfunction 12, Dart Vaders 4. Jokers 9, Game of Throwns, 7. 180s went to Laurie Loch (3), Sean Linnane (1), Shane Jackson (1) and Bob Cowan (1). Highest peg male: Chris Krabbe (110), highest peg female: Amanda Loch (93). Hunger Aims 11, Mix It Up 5. Whoo Cares 14, Funny Tuckers 2. Sonic Death Monkeys 11, Archers 5. 180s went to Dan Tucker (1) Brett Golding (1) and Erik Kyllas (1). Highest peg male: Brett Golding (128), highest peg female: Lea Smith (48). Red Barons 8, 60's R Us 6. Phantom Throwers 8, Bridge Burners 6. What's the Point 7, Three Darts to the Wind 5. No 180s were scored in division three. Highest peg male: KIen Gaffel (100), highest peg female: Pat Sorensen (48).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/cc7c61d1-c300-46f1-837e-24c403441328.JPG/r2_307_5997_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland Darts Association's Wednesday night fixture results