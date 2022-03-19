news, local-news, property, real estate, agent, decade, years, industry, work, selling

A Redlands real estate agent has recalled how the area has changed after 10 years of selling properties on the bayside. Louise Denisenko from Remax Bayside has lived in the Redlands with her family for 30 years and moved into real estate after a career in finance. "I've always loved property, and over the years, we purchased property and built our own house, so I suppose that sort of led me on that journey," Ms Denisenko said. "Real estate has always intrigued me, every house you go to is different, and everyone has a different story, but it's more about the people I get to meet through work. "I've sold houses for barristers, politicians, Queensland Police Legacy, and regular families, anything from acreage to waterfront." She said the Redlands was very different now from when she first started selling properties. "Redlands is a really great area, it offers everything, and it's changed significantly over the last 10 years." Ms Denisenko said. "It's become a lot busier. The population has grown, we've had a lot of development and I think it's a lot more vibrant. "We see a lot of families moving into the area, although there's also a lot of retirees here too, so there's something for everyone." Ms Denisenko is also a Justice of the Peace, has a diploma in interior design and property styling and is heavily involved with her community. She spent time volunteering with Meals on Wheels Victoria Point and Redland Bay, Neighborhood Watch Point Halloran and is a past member of Rotary Club of Redlands Bayside. She said the Redlands would only get better in years to come and was looking forward to a market peak in the coming months. "I think the market will remain very hot for the coming months, but it is reaching its peak and it could drop off by the end of the year," Ms Denisenko said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/073a4d34-aa61-4266-be0d-a106e6c93e3a.jpg/r681_478_4803_2807_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg