news, local-news,

REDLAND Victoria-Point Sharks have bolstered their roster across several key positions ahead of the 2022 QAFL season. The club's off-season recruitment drive has netted a number of quality players from other clubs, including last year's leading VFL goal-kicker Matt Hammelmann. The former Brisbane Lions player - who made 12 AFL appearances between 2015 and 2017 - was a stand-out performer for Aspley Hornets in 2021, booting 42 goals in just 10 games. Coach Phil Carse said the club had also secured three players from Morningside Panthers, including Aston brothers Campbell and Brock. Among the other new additions were forward James Rayner, midfielder Jack Rolls and key defender Dean Benson. Several are returning to the Victoria Point club in 2022, having previously pulled on a Redland Bombers jumper when the side played in the NEAFL competition. "We recruited quite well," Carse said. "With Aspley coming back into the QAFL, we managed to get three of the players off their list who had been with us in the past. "Overall we are happy with the way we recruited and we think our list will be stronger heading into this season." Carse said it was hard to set down expectations for the season before it began but had a goal to play finals. "I think our list is definitely stronger but a lot of other clubs have recruited really well too," he said. "There seems to have been a lot of guys from down south, in particular around Victoria, who have come up into the league. "We think we are going to be a really strong team heading into the season, but until we get going it is a little bit hard to say." The Sharks have a trip to Morningside on April 3 to kick off their QAFL campaign. Carse was hoping there would be no COVID interruptions this season and believed anything was possible if for the side if they played their best football. "All signs at the moment are pointing to the fact that we should get some clear air this season, which would be really good," he said. "We want to be their at the pointy end of the season and I think the boys are definitely capable." Read more local sport news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/af4e4e0d-0c2c-42cb-8255-6d0108473bd0.jpg/r0_37_950_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Former Brisbane Lions player among top talent recruited to Redland-Victoria Point Sharks for 2022 QAFL season Jordan Crick