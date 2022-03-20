OPINION: Toondah Harbour: I strongly support the protection of our natural assets

news, local-news,

I am a First Nations woman originally from Thursday Island in the Torres Strait. I spent most of my childhood on country, fishing and swimming. My parents moved our family to the Redlands, where I started high school. Every school holiday was spent on Moreton Bay. The bay has a natural beauty and is a unique part of our lifestyle in the Redlands and is one that I have enjoyed, and continue to enjoy, with my family. It is well known that the Toondah Harbour development proposal has been under various stages of consideration since 2013. The development proposal has been referred three times (2015, 2017, 2018) to the Federal LNP Government under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act). This is where it currently sits. The next significant milestone for the Toondah Harbour development is the submission and release for public comment of a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). It is not clear when this will occur. Unfortunately, there are still no up-to-date details available on the developer's website. It is clear that the length of time for this process, the lack of transparency, and the lack of clarity, is fuelling frustration in the community. Our community needs these issues resolved. It appears unlikely to be resolved before the next Federal election. There is no doubt that the ferry terminal and associated parking desperately needs upgrading. Anyone who has run late for the Straddie flyer knows the anxiety of finding somewhere safe to park your car. However, we must not allow for our international obligations under the RAMSAR Convention on Wetlands of International importance to be undermined. A Labor government signed the RAMSAR convention to protect our wetlands. Toondah Harbour is in the Moreton Bay RAMSAR-listed wetland. Federal Labor is the only major party of Government that has protections for RAMSAR declared areas stipulated in our national platform. As a First Nations person and as the Labor Candidate for Bowman, I strongly support the protection of our natural assets. We must do so for our future generations. DONISHA DUFF - is the Labor Party candidate for Bowman in the coming federal election.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/9f8abf84-ffe7-45cb-8614-e2e5514fdc52_rotated_90.JPG/r0_830_4000_3090_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg