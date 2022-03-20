news, local-news, Scott morrison, anthony albanese, climate change, truth, federal ICAC, federal election 2022

A national readers' survey conducted by Australian Community Media (ACM), publishers of this masthead, found climate action and truthfulness from our leaders would be the defining issues of this year's federal election. Just for those rabid right-wingers out there, we didn't make that up. That's the opinion of more than 40 per cent (climate) and 37 per cent (ICAC) of 7000 ACM readers. The top issues were; environment and climate change, leadership, health and setting up a federal corruption commission. Most of those issues are seen rightly or wrongly as strong Labor issues. The things that weren't so important to our readers were; women's issues, industrial relations and childcare. That sound you hear is federal Liberal Party politicians breathing a massive sigh of relief, as many predicted those issues would dominate the coming election. Rightly or wrongly, they are seen as weak Liberal issues. So ordinary punters don't seem to care about the poor treatment of women despite a year of dominating the media with vast amounts of negative publicity for the prime minister and the government. Only seven per cent of our readers said "issues affecting women" mattered to them. Do we have more male readers? No, our survey says we have about an equal amount across both sexes. It seems both men and women are more interested in truthfulness from our leaders across the political spectrum. "Will you tell the truth?" one reader asks Morrison and Albanese, "What are you going to do to ensure that government grants are awarded independently of ministerial influence?" another asks. Yes, the government wants a khaki election, one fought on national security. Still, if our vast readership survey is any indication, we are in for an election fought between the major parties over political integrity. The coalition failed to deliver a 2019 promise to establish a federal integrity commission. In contrast, Labor promises a federal ICAC with real powers to investigate corruption. But don't think this election is over before it begins. Scott Morrison and the Liberals are far better campaigners than Labor, they run slick, simple, largely negative but effective campaigns, and they know how to win. Let's see what wins over the voting public in May 2022. It is shaping up to be one of the most closely followed elections in years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-ct-migration/96219194-0c74-4f1a-bce7-139524be81f7.jpg/r0_15_620_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg