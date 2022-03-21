news, local-news, fishing, mangrove jack, bay, water, freshwater, bait

Due to the weather events, fishing has been non-existent in the freshwater and meagre in the salt across Moreton Bay. Last week, the wind shut down angling, a dedicated local angler is featured this week. Monique Broughton sent in a photo of a mangrove jack she caught of 55cm in length. I asked her to share the fishing story of the catch and her knowledge of capturing this elusive species. At the start of the runout tide at 9 pm on a waxing gibbous moon, slow rolling a Savage Gear pulse tail mullet (soft swimbait) from a rock wall, Monique caught the fish. The fight was epic. After a couple of pictures, she released the jack. Monique said that Scott from Bayside Bait and Tackle has passed on much knowledge to her, and she is paying it forward by sharing this with us. Mangrove Jack is an elusive predator fish that prey on baits such as poddy mullet and prawns. They are most active at night and around the new moon. They like to hang around areas with lots of structure such as rock walls, mangrove edges, bridges, and pylons where they can ambush prey, any place with structure and good tidal flow. There are many ways to target Jacks effectively but the most rewarding, in her opinion, is land-based lure fishing. It is the most satisfying. You must put a lot of hours and a lot of casts into this style of Jack fishing, but it is so rewarding. Her favourite time to fish for them is when the tide is running hard either way but especially out. They hit hard and fast and like to run back to the snag they have swum out of, so it is good to fish with a heavy leader. She uses a 30lb monofilament or fluorocarbon leader and a 20lb braid for the mainline (joined with an FG knot). Set your drag tight to stop them from swimming back into the structure. Soft plastic imitations of mullet and prawns have proven most productive for Monique. She slow rolls them along the bottom, ensuring the lure remains within the strike zone, often leading to a lost lure. Live poddy mullet, prawns, and fresh mullet strips are great for bait if bait fishing. Monique strongly encourages the release of these fantastic fish so that they can continue to populate our local waters, and we can enjoy catching them for years to come. Thank you, Monique, you inspire us to be better anglers. If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/9528055b-16de-4fb2-b60a-3cc63526edb5.jpeg/r0_7_1176_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg