City deal brings millions of dollars to Redlands

news, local-news,

A deal between all three levels of government that has taken eight years to bring to fruition will bring millions of dollars to the Redlands. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams signed the South East Queensland City Deal on Monday and said it would fund tourism and liveability projects in our city. Cr Williams said more than $53.68 million of funding would kickstart projects across Redland Coast. The Mayor said the money comes with 'some' tied criteria around it, but the council would be able to apply the funding to open space projects like the Birkdale Community Precinct. "The SEQ City Deal initial investment includes $41 million towards a new ferry terminal upgrade at Dunwich which will create a first-class arrival point at one of Australia's most beautiful natural assets - Minjerribah - boosting tourism and supporting our local businesses," Cr Williams said. "Enhancing our region's liveability is also a Deal priority with a $12.68 million investment for community infrastructure that could include recreation projects for local families and sporting facilities that will help provide our region's youngest residents a running start to 2032." Although all three levels of government have agreed to fund the projects, state Labor's Don Brown said he was disappointed with the deal. "This City deal-driven mainly by the mayors and the federal government is a complete dud for Redlands mainland," Capalaba MP Don Brown said. "State Government was putting forward the rail line duplication for the Cleveland train line, but the federal government has cut this out and the Mayor seems fine to go along with that decision. "One ferry terminal upgrade on Minjerribah/Straddie will not transform our City." Mayor Williams said she hoped the Cleveland rail line duplication would come in future iterations of the deal. "We know growth is a huge issue. The deal will invest $5 million to jointly identify the infrastructure needed for our residents to travel around the city faster and safer," Mayor Williams said. "This regional infrastructure planning will allow us to prioritise important transport projects like the Eastern Busway and Cleveland rail duplication, which are critical to the future of our city. "While I would have liked to see these projects included in this foundation deal, I believe they must be included in future iterations of the deal and will be working to ensure they are." Mayor Williams said the region would also benefit from more than $400 million in funding to create new jobs, support emerging industries, enhance the local environment, and boost innovation and connectivity across the South East.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/998315f7-db50-489c-82b7-0ca9229757c0.jpg/r0_54_1024_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg