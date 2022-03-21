news, local-news,

REDLANDS United have kicked off their Football Queensland Premier League campaign with a 2-1 loss at home to Rochedale Rovers. End-to-end play in the first half failed to yield results for either side, with the score remaining nil-all at the break. Rochedale turned that around after being awarded a penalty when a player was deemed to have been brought down in the box. Greg Cheshire made no mistake from the spot, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage within just two minutes of the restart. It got worse for the Red Devils when Marek Madle doubled the lead just a few minutes later. Redlands created more than enough scoring opportunities to get back into the contest, but poor finishing countered any good play. Scrambling defence and some great saves by Joel D'Cruz in goals held out further Rochedale attacks. Ryo Emoto gave the home supporters some hope when he converted a penalty at the start of extra time, but a comeback was not to be and Rochedale ran out 2-1 winners. Redlands United head coach Graham Harvey was not happy with his team's performance after the game. "What can I say, I thought we were awful for 90 minutes," he said. "The player's attitude was not there. We addressed it at half time and it didn't have any effect." "Second half and we're a goal down after two minutes then two goals down after five minutes. "We created more than enough scoring opportunities but we just couldn't score." Earlier in the day, the Redlands and Rochedale under 23s battled out a one-all draw. Redlands will now regroup for their next match against Mitchelton FC at the Compass Grounds in Cleveland on Friday, March 25. Read more local sport news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/7d509d41-c3a9-4f85-b29d-0d6780166ff3.JPG/r0_128_2725_1668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg