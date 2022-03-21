news, local-news, southern moreton bay islands, Weinam Creek development area, ferry terminal upgrades, Redland City Council, Russell Island, Mcleay, Karragarra, Lamb

Ferry terminal upgrades and infrastructure projects for the bayside and its islands are on their way as construction works get going across Redlands Coast. Pontoon construction for upgraded ferry terminals on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands is almost finished and stage one works are being completed at the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area. Temporary onshore works began for the Southern Moreton Bay Islands Ferry Terminals Upgrade project in October of 2021 after more than three years of discussions. The Russell Island and Mcleay Island pontoons are in the final stages of construction at Aluminium Marine in Thornlands. Lamb and Karragarra islands will also get upgraded jetties and existing pontoons will be repurposed for recreational use. Upgrades will provide more seating and waiting areas, provision of future Wi-Fi, drinking fountains, improved security and lighting, enhanced weather screening, wider jetties and gangways to improve accessaibility. The $44.6 million project by state and local governments is expected to be complete by mid-2023. Project costs were initially set at $37 million, but went up by $7.6 million in February. Transport Minister Mark Bailey said an infrastructure boom and pandemic supply chain issues contributed to the increase. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams and some city councillors had a preliminary viewing of two pontoons being constructed. Ms Williams said the project was one of the largest capital investments on the islands. "The Russell Island pontoon is nearly complete; construction has started on the roof and it will then be fitted out with flooring, handrails, balustrades and electrical components," she said. "About 12 local jobs are supported at the shed constructed by principal contractor The Jetty Specialist on the Aluminium Marine site, which also functions as a logistics facility supplying the project sites with materials and equipment." Division five councillor Mark Edwards said adjacent facilities to the Russell Island terminals inclusing bus stops, taxi and drop off zones would also be upgraded. "Once the upgrade on the Russell Island pontoon is complete, Council will start work on a $1.8 million upgrade to the car park, which will be significantly larger after Council spent about $250,000 acquiring adjacent properties." The group also visited stage one of the Weinam Creek Priority Develoipment Area (PDA) at Redland Bay, which had created more than 500 parking spaces at Moores Road, new pathways and a footbridge. Ms Williams said road infrastructure improvements and an extension of Hamilton Street would begin in May for Stage 3A of the project, approved in December 2021. "The rejuvenation of the Weinam Creek area is also set to transform this important transport hub into a vibrant waterfront precinct with restaurants, cafes, a supermarket, more parking, new walkways and more open space," Cr Williams said. "Through a partnership between Redland City Council and Redland Investment Corporation, this project will deliver much-needed transport upgrades, community services and create more than 700 jobs," she said. "It also will generate almost $30 million for the local economy." Let us know, email newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au

