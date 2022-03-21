news, local-news,

TWO Redlands Tigers teams have progressed to grand finals, while first grade have bowed out after a tough slog against Ipswich Hornets. The Tigers were asked to bowl in what turned out to be ideal batting conditions, with Ipswich piling on the runs thanks to an unbeaten century from skipper Anthony Wilson. Ipswich were 5/131 at one stage, but Wilson brothers Dan and Anthony combined to deliver a 169-run partnership which also took quite a lot of time out of the game. Anthony Wilson was unbeaten on 135 when Redlands eventually conceded defeat. Former first-class player Simon Milenko claimed three scalps for Redlands, while young-gun Jack Sinfield claimed two. Third grade had a day out in their semi-final, dismissing Northern Suburbs for just 55, with the damage done early by the veteran opening combination of Jason Hill (4/20) and Craig Weier (3/15). Harry Short then chipped in with 2/6 to finish off the innings inside 33 overs. Needing only a first innings victory to progress to the big dance, Redlands achieved this one wicket down before eventually being bowled out for 198. James Catlow-Elliott top scored with 41 while other contributions were made throughout. Third grade will travel south to take on a strong Gold Coast outfit in search of their first premiership in over a decade. In another low scoring affair, our sixth grade played out a nail-biter against Western Suburbs. Batting first, the home side had a reasonable start but capitulated in the middle order with Shane Beu (4/19) and Ethan Catlow-Elliott (3/15) doing most of the damage. Wests tried to drag it out as far as possible but were eventually dismissed for 98. It wouldn't be a semi final without a bit of drama, as Wests fought back to have Tigers 8/86 at one stage. It was Jake Padmore's 16 not out and Shane Beu's 12 not out that was the unlikely partnership which eventually got Redlands home, with the match being called at 8/102. Sixth grade finished third on the ladder and have managed to claim a home grand final for the second year in a row. They will head to Peter Burge Oval and look to go back-to-back on the same ground they achieved victory last season. First grade v Ipswich Hornets at Baxter Oval Ipswich 6/359 (A Wilson 135*, B Llewellyn 59; S Milenko 3/104, J Sinfield 2/97) drew with Redlands DNB. Third grade v Northern Suburbs at Shaw Park Northern Suburbs 55 (T Eggmolesse 19; J Hill 4/20, C Weier 3/15, H SHort 2/6) defeated by Redlands 198 (J Catlow-Elliott 41, J Fraser 39, J Hill 36; S Deacon 4/79, K Hitchman 3/51). Fourth grade v Toombul at Oxenham Park Redlands 180 (L Honan 80, C Barker 28, M Burt 16; J Coolwell 4/39) and 149 (L Mair 41, W Todman 34*; M Buckley 5/38) def by Toombul 297 (K Freeman 121, D McDonald 95; W Todman 3/36) and 1/33 (K Freeman 19, B Herd 10; M Fay 1/10). Sixth grade v Western Suburbs at Chelmer Park Western Suburbs 98 (S Vaughey 28, L Maddox 16; S Beu 4/19, E Catlow-Elliott 3/15) defeated by Redlands 8/102 (M Grant 35, J Padmore 16*, E Catlow-Elliott 13, S Beau 12). Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/8caa49b2-5583-4bb6-a8f0-5f288388b531.jpg/r0_404_3273_2253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Two Redlands Tigers teams secure grand final berths as first grade bow out against Ipswich