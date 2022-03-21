news, local-news,

Bowman MP Andrew Laming says the signing of the SEQ City Deal would deliver billions of dollars worth of infrastructure to the Redlands Coast and surrounding city councils. Mr Laming said he started a liveability campaign in 2005 and was proud to see it realised on Monday with the Morrison and Palaszczuk Governments and the Council of Mayors South East Queensland (SEQ) signing the SEQ City Deal. Mr Laming said the Deal would generate thousands of local jobs, boost digital and transport connectivity, enhance liveability and support one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. The City Deal is supported by a $667.77 million investment from the Commonwealth, $618.78 million from the state and $501.62 from the SEQ Council of Mayors, plus an additional $75 million from industry. Mr Laming said the City Deal would deliver the infrastructure missing from the last decade and congratulated Mayor Karen Williams and her mayoral colleagues as the real driving force that landed the deal. "This is a partnership for Redland jobs and investment to deliver a stronger local economy and reduce the morning exodus to other cities to seek employment," he said. "My vision is that Redlands Coast remains Queensland's most liveable region for locals. But I also want a slice of international airport arrivals who will drive, cycle, boat, kayak, or seaplane through the best of Redlands and Minjerribah on their way to the Gold Coast." "I will continue to work in the coming years to connect Redland's stunning foreshore through to the Gold Coast's Ocean Way to ensure that by the 2032 Olympics, there is an active transport link from our ports and airports as far south as Byron Bay."

City deal Laming's swansong as fed MP