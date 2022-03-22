news, local-news, island, garden, community, karragarra, shed, mural, RADF grant, paint

A shed at the Karragarra Community Garden will be brought to life as residents paint a mural to brighten up their island community. The newly formed Island Art Collective was awarded a Regional Arts Development Fund grant from the Redland City Council to explore the stories of people and places on Redlands Coast. Group coordinator and Macleay Island resident Eve Newsome said she wanted to give island artists an opportunity to show off their talents and add some colour to their gardens. "I feel that the Southern Moreton Bay Islands are just full to the brim with amazing artists and have a beautiful natural environment and I thought it would be great to celebrate that with more public art works for everyone to enjoy," she said. "The overall aim of the Island Art Collective is to enliven island public spaces with outdoor murals and other art-work based on SMBI environment and history. "I believe it is important to plan art projects that inspire local people to be part of creating something unique that represents their own sense of place and that is accessible and free for their own community and visitors to enjoy." The artwork to be painted by four artists on the three metre by three metre Kitchen Garden shed will feature the flora and fauna of Karragarra Island, the beach, bush and mangroves. The project will develop the skills of the artists and Community Garden members, with the artwork to be visible to both locals and visitors in view from main access road. "We want to create a colourful and inspiring mural addition in the garden that will last for many years to come," Ms Newsome said. "It will feature all kinds of animals, birds and plants and flowers from Karragarra Island in a celebration of its unique and diverse natural environment." The group hopes to have the mural completed in August and is also consulting with the community to bring the design together. "It is hoped that people who see it will feel inspired to appreciate and understand the beauty and diversity of the natural environment on Karragarra Island and that the mural will remind everyone of the importance of preserving its unique habitat," Ms Newsome said.

