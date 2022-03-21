news, local-news,

POLICE have released footage of an altercation at a Capalaba shopping centre which left a man with bruising and cuts to his face. The CCTV footage shows a man punched repeatedly, knocked to the ground and then kicked at a Moreton Bay Road shopping centre on Friday, March 11. The footage shows the other man leaving the scene wearing only grey shorts, having left behind the thongs and black shirt he was wearing when the scuffle began. Police said they were called to the centre, where they found the 54-year-old Birkdale man with bruising and cuts to his face. The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 172cm tall with a slim build and brown hair, and is estimated to be in his late 20s to early 30s. Detectives urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV footage or has information about the incident to come forward. Police say the man was treated in hospital for his injuries. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/fdd0ea7e-8f4b-4ee1-8263-3482d1d0ab29.png/r376_39_1844_868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg