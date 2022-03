news, local-news,

A WOMAN was taken to hospital after coming off a bike at Victoria Point on Sunday morning. A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman sustained injuries to her head, back, ankle and wrist. Paramedics were called to the scene at the intersection of Benfer Road and Schmidt Street shortly before 8am on Sunday. She was transported in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. The woman's age could not be confirmed. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/9c07b22e-443c-4557-8a5a-e7c77e4ba117.jpg/r2_0_618_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg