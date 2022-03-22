news, local-news, birkdale community precinct, redland city council, weeds, ranger stacey, native, protect

Redland City Council has begun works to remove foreign weeds and regrowth from areas of the Birkdale Community Precinct. Invasive weeds will be removed from areas outside of the 40-hectare conservation area within the 62-hectare site. The removal project is part of Redland City Council's efforts to manage the environment and the land at 390 Old Cleveland Road East, Birkdale. The land is the site of the upcoming Birkdale Community Precinct which is in the planning stages but has been slated to house a whitewater facility and water play area. According to council, an ecological study by consultancy group CARDNO identified weed species that needed removal, including self-sown slash pines which were spreading on the precinct and becoming detrimental to native species. Slash pine trees are native to South-East USA and are considered environmental weeds in Queensland. CARDNO Field Ecologist David Wassman told Ranger Stacey at the Birkdale Community Precinct site the trees may have come to the area in a pine plantation that was once on the land. "They're not a native species and if they're... left to spread across the site then can sort of take over and potentially... out-compete the native species," Mr Wassman said. "It can reduce the flora diversity, the number of plant species and it's sort of less value for the native fauna as well in terms of habitat and feed..." About two-thirds of Birkdale Community Precinct is designated as conservation land and Council has committed to enhance and maintain the site's native flora and fauna. Vegetation maintenance works and weed removal will be independently commissioned by a site specific Ecological Assesment Report and supporting land management plan. Work on the weed removal is expected to continue until April.

