news, local-news,

Ormiston House will open its doors to the public again on July 3, following a six-month Covid closure. House chairman Vern Di Salvo said the committee and the Carmelite nuns were delighted to be able to once again offer the house and all it offers for the public to enjoy. "The sisters see the house as a place of quiet reflection. The gates never close. It is a place where people can look out at the waters and the gardens and leave in peace," Mr Di Salvo said. He said that during the house closure, a number of refurbishments and improvements had occurred including the purchase of tables and chairs for the veranda, spotlights in the grounds and new lighting on the veranda and some barbecue settings honouring long time volunteer the late Barry O'Driscoll. "We have also done some general cleaning out and are currently working on the kitchen," he said. Mr Di Salvo made these announcements at a volunteer afternoon tea on March 20 where the new committee was formally announced. The committee comprises house administrator Duchesne Barry, vice chairman Meg O'Driscoll, secretary Bev Wilson, treasurer Ross Wakelin, volunteer representative Helen Dowling and catering coordinator Maria Mammino. Ms Barry said the new lighting would make holding events and entertainment at the house more attractive. Planned is a Christmas high tea and craft market on July 10. There are also plans for a Jazz in July event and there will be the Rolls Royce concours on July 24. General admission is $8 with a further $8 for a devonshire tea on the veranda. Ms Barry said the committee was calling out for fresh volunteers and interested people could email her on duchesne.ormistonhouse@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/1db2ed94-fa62-400d-90f4-cbde33ab0589.jpg/r221_321_1381_976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg