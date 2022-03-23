news, local-news, Henry Pike, Mark Robinson, Bowman, SEQ city deal, LNP, election, upgrade, dunwich

Redlands state and federal LNP representatives have welcomed a deal slated to bring millions of dollars to the bayside. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams signed the South East Queensland City Deal on Monday with mayors from across the south-east. LNP Bowman candidate Henry Pike and Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson have celebrated the funding under the SEQ City Deal which involves a $41 million upgrade of the Dunwich Ferry Terminal. In partnership with federal and state governments, the Redland City Council will upgrade the ferry terminal at Junner Street with a new pontoon, shelters, retail and commercial premises, improved landscape and arrivals area. Mr Pike said the upgrade would improve connectivity between the island and mainland and promote tourism. "This $41 million investment has the opportunity to be a game changer for the Straddie economy," Mr Pike said. "This project will have a significant flow-on effect for job-creation on the island and enable more people to live, work and play on Straddie." Mr Robinson said the upgrade would remove the bottleneck and open up the passage for North Stradbroke Island. "It is terrific to see what is possible when all levels of government work together to achieve community outcomes," Mr Robinson said. Mr Pike said he would work to ensure Redlands received its fair share of projects from the $285.8 million SEQ Liveability Fund in the City Deal. An implementation plan for the deal will be agreed to later this year.

