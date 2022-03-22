Who's who in the Queensland Senate election: analysis

news, federal-election,

With an election due by mid May, all the talk is of the house of representatives and whether prime minister Scott Morrison or Labor's Anthony Albanese can win government. Labor is favourite to win back government but Mr Morrison proved to be an able campaigner in 2019 and hopes to win from behind again this year. Whoever forms government will likely have to deal with an unruly upper house, with governments in the minority in the Senate for most of recent history. How is the Senate decided? Each state has 12 senators (plus two each for the territories) and each state senator sits for a six-year term which means only half the Senate is up for reelection this time. Also unlike the lower house, the new state senators will take their place from July 1 regardless of the election date. Who are the current senators for Queensland? Queensland currently has 6 LNP senators, three Labor, 2 One Nation and one Green. And of those, the six whose term is due to expire in 2022 are: Matt Canavan (LNP), Anthony Chisholm (Labor), Pauline Hanson (One Nation), James McGrath (LNP), Amanda Stoker (LNP) and Murray Watt (Labor) The six whose term is due to expire in 2025 are: Nita Green (Labor), Susan McDonald (LNP), Gerard Rennick (LNP), Malcolm Roberts (One Nation), Paul Scarr (LNP) and Larissa Waters (Greens). Who are the candidates this time for Queensland? Candidates this time for the LNP are in order of preference: James McGrath, Matt Canavan and Amanda Stoker. ALP has Murray Watt, Anthony Chisholm and Edwina Andrew. Other candidates with a reasonable chance of election are: Penny Allman-Payne (Greens), Pauline Hanson (One Nation), Campbell Newman (Liberal Democrats) and Clive Palmer (United Australia). Prediction: In 2019 the right wing parties (LNP and One Nation) took four of the six Queensland seats. If current opinion polls are right, it is more likely to be a three - three split between left and right this time. We can safely assume that the top two candidates from the major parties will be elected - James McGrath and Matt Canavan (LNP) and Murray Watt and Anthony Chisholm. If the left does take a third seat it will be a battle between Townsville-based Edwina Andrew of the ALP and Penny Allman-Payne of the Greens. In a tight battle we're predicting a third seat for the ALP. That leaves one seat left on the right and despite Clive Palmer's presence and multi-million dollar spend, we see as a three way contest between Amanda Stoker.(LNP), Pauline Hanson (One Nation) and Campbell Newman (Liberal Democrats). In another tight battle we think it will come down to how much the LNP is on the nose with voters and suspect Pauline Hanson's name recognition will get her over the line. Of course if the swing is not on then Senator Stoker may retain her place instead of Edwina Andrew. Leaving party politics aside, the North West Star would like to see another North Queenslander in parliament to join Susan McDonald and Nita Green.

