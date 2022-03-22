news, local-news, melin vietnamese and chinese, restaurant, capalaba fire, recovery, rise from ashes, re-open, celebrate, gutted

Seven months after their Capalaba restaurant went up in flames, a family is reopening their business and returning from the tragedy stronger than ever. In September, Melin Vietnamese and Chinese restaurant was gutted in a fire at an Old Cleveland Road shopping strip, which heavily damaged 10 businesses. The family business had been on the strip for almost 50 years before being destroyed in the early morning blaze on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The business was uninsured, and community support, patience and a go-fund-me page have helped the family get back on their feet, ready to open in a new location on Tuesday, March 29. They are already fully booked for their opening night and owner Monica Tran said she was overwhelmed by the community's support. "We are very excited and happy we can start again," Ms Tran said. "It has been so difficult and we have had to start all over again but we got through things and we're ready to go. "I think the big drive is my husband, my son, my daughter, and the community has just been so supportive, we are so grateful for them." The new location at 22 Redland Bay Road, Capalaba is twice the size of their old restaurant, and they will soon be able to serve alcohol as well. A bigger kitchen and new appliances will allow chef Richard Tran to add some new dishes to the menu. Ms Tran said the community had been a major support during the transition period and she could hardly wait to catch up with her loyal customers. "We wanted to stay in Capalaba because some families have come here for years and we have seen their kids grow up," Ms Tran said. "We are very much about family and we love to celebrate birthdays with customers and making their whole experience very special." As well as their booked out reopening night, the restaurant will also hold a belated Lunar New Year Celebration Saturday March 2. Ms Tran said she was looking forward to starting a new chapter with her family and seeing the community enjoy her food again. "Our customers enjoying the good quality and fresh food is what drives us to keep going, they are the reason we have been able to come back," she said. "The the quality that we bring to them is in the heart and soul of the cooking. "We'll be back up and running with lots of smiles and lots of new faces."

