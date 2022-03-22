news, local-news,

POLICE have arrested two Redlands men after a series of break ins at south-east Queensland businesses over the weekend. A 42-year-old Wellington Point man and 46-year-old Birkdale man have been charged and were due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court today. Police say seven businesses were broken into during the early hours of the morning on March 19 and 20 at Alexandra Hills, Capalaba, Belmont and Carindale. There were also two break and enter attempts. Detectives searched a Victoria Point address on Monday, March 21 where clothing and property were found. A second search warrant on a vehicle uncovered more property. The Bayside Property Team arrested the two men, both of whom were refused bail before their court appearance. The 46-year-old Birkdale man was also charged with possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9nQYdrBHQxDB6mMpJRZdp8/54b0d686-6a61-47ab-a4a5-7895bc6d622c.jpg/r4_3_1199_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg