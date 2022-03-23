news, local-news, koala, protection, redland city council, forum, RPAC

Koalas will be the focus of a Community Science in Action Forum to help Council experts and researchers take community ideas to protect Redlands population of the species. The free community forum at the Redland Performing Arts Centre will be hosted by 'Ranger' Stacey Thomson with presentations by seven leading scientists and a panel discussion on March 23. Mayor Karen Williams said the Redlands had one of the most significant koala populations in Australia. "Redland City Council has been working closely with research partners and the community to conserve and support local koalas," she said. "We are 100 per cent committed to working with the community and with the right experts to ensure that this iconic national symbol is preserved in our region." She said collaborating with Redland residents was vital to protecting koalas because much of their habitat was on private property. "New Council initiatives include investigating koala trails, selecting sentinel sites across the city to provide data on koala populations, early disease intervention, habitat connectivity, a digital data platform and using prototype technology for a koala tagging system. "The community are invited to come along to the forum or register as a virtual attendee and learn about the latest research and koala conservation initiatives that are happening around Redlands Coast, directly from the research teams. "And you'll also have the opportunity to ask questions of our expert panel." Experts speaking at the forum are: Professor Sharyn Rundle-Thiele and Dr Amy Blacker (Griffith University); Dr Romane Cristescu, Dr Katrin Hohwieler and PhD candidate Ciao Santos-Neto (University of the Sunshine Coast); Dr Kara Youngentob (Australian National University) and Dr Cathryn Dexter (Redland City Council). The forum comes after Council's adoption of the Redlands Coast Koala Conservation Plan 2022-2027 to come into effect in July. The plan's objectives are to protect and improve koala habitat, reduce koala deaths, create community awareness and engagement campaigns and make decisions based on science. Register for the forum at https://redlnd.cc/koala_forum.

Residents will have their say on koalas at a council forum