The sun has been shining over south-east Queensland this week, but rain could put a dampener on the weekend. Last week, the south-east region experienced blue skies with some cloud cover with the occasional light shower. These conditions are expected to stick around until this weekend. Across the south-east on Wednesday the Bureau of Meteorology predicts sunny conditions with the chance of fog in inland areas in the early morning. Light winds will be around throughout the day and overnight temperatures will be as low as 15 degrees, with maximum daytime temperatures of 30. In the Redlands on Wednesday the expected minimum temperature is 18 degrees, reaching 29 during the day. Logan will see a minimum of 17 and slightly higher maximums at 32. In the Scenic Rim the expected minimum temperature is 18 degrees with a maximum of 31. Into the end of the week more cloud coverage is expected and showers may develop on Thursday. There is a 70 per cent chance of showers on Saturday across the south-east. The bureau expects this rain to continue through to Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/92783f0f-4b4d-4e12-864d-5dbd14095bb2.jpeg/r0_59_640_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg