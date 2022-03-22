news, local-news, redlands modern country music club, social, april 2

The Redlands Modern Country Music Club (RMCMC) has provided aspiring musicians of all ages with a venue to hone their musical skills as well as providing the opportunity to perform, as a solo artist or with the assistance of accomplished backing in front of a live audience. Its next monthly social will be held from 5pm to 10pm on April 2 at the RMCMC clubhouse at the southern end of Pinklands Reserve, Cleveland - Redland Bay Road, Thornlands. Entry is via the Dinwoodie Road lights. Members come from all walks of life and range in age from school aged juniors to seniors in their 90's!. The club is a not-for-profit organisation striving to continually reinvest in an ongoing process of upgrading facilities and equipment for the benefit of it's members. The club has a long history of engaging with the local community. Activities in 2021 we're confined to members only and with some attendance limitations. The club is retuning to normal operations, with non-members now welcomed back to monthly socials. A barbecue meal is available for purchase between 5:30pm and 7:30pm; a bar will be operating;and free tea and coffee is available. A complimentary supper is served at 8:30pm. Entry is $4 for members and $5 for non-members. All attendees must show evidence of having been double vaccinated.

Country music club holds social on April 2