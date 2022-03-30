news, property,

Property based decisions are among the biggest an individual will make in a lifetime, whether it be buying, selling, renting or investing. It's a good thing LJ Hooker Property Centre takes the hassle out of the decision process and managing director Iain Carmichael assures clients are in good hands with the largest and most experienced team in the market place. LJ Hooker Property Centre's success lies in really understanding its clients needs, ensuring that each client is looked after and achieving the best result which is "the reason for so much repeat and referral business". "Seeing the results we achieve for our clients and the benefits of these results is what makes it worth it," Iain said. "Selling, buying and investing in real estate is such a big life decision and seeing clients achieve these goals is extremely satisfying," he said. Based in Cleveland, LJ Hooker Property Centre has been servicing the Redlands community for more than 30 years. Its services range from selling, buying and renting to investing in real estate and assisting clients on the whole real estate journey. The dedicated team consists of about 80 staff in both sales and property management including agents, property managers, sales staff and administration support. "In real estate experience matters.....and the experience of the team is second to none," Iain said. Social media and other forms of technology ensure LJ Hooker Property Centre achieves the best results for its clients, utilising platforms such as Facebook and Instagram "We also have a large range or property marketing systems and technology to ensure the best results for our clients. "Whether it be highly sophisticated social media to target the best buyers all the way through to artificial intelligence to assist our clients buy and sell property. 'Social media and technology always ensures our team get the best results," Iain said.

BUSINESS Make your property decisions hassle-free