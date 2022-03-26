news, local-news, the library project, book, idea, vanuatu, donations, children, teach, learn

A simple idea from a Mount Cotton family to make a difference in a small Vanuatu community has sparked a movement for change helping children get an education. While visiting Vanuatu, the Collier family we welcomed to a village where they found the local school had a library of just 30 books. Redlands College teacher Jenali Collier said she and her family wanted to establish a proper library at the school to fulfil the desperate need for books and improve opportunities for students. "After that visit we started an organisation that takes second hand books and builds libraries in Vanuatu to help children learn to read," Ms Collier said. "Our intention was to take like two or three boxes of books to them but with overwhelming donations we realised we could actually take like almost a whole library with about 4000 books. "We also reached out to some libraries who were downsizing and they gave us some shelves so we could build a library in this village two years after our visit." Ms Collier and her family have since established The Library Project to change the lives of students in remote villages across Vanuatu. She said the libraries had a significant long term affect on the villages where they were built. "The children and the teachers were beyond grateful to finally have this resource that they could use to learn and educate their students," Ms Collier said. "Primary schools in Vanuatu go up to about grade eight and at the end of their education there they take a standardised test. "Students are graded and put in order from top achieving to lowest achieving and their marks determine which boarding schools they are sent to. "Children with top marks go to schools with the best resources. "After they reach year 10 they can get sent to junior college, and no one from the first village we helped had never sent anyone to college. "They have had the library for eight years and now they get two or three kids in college each year, and they all say it's because of their ability to read." The project has installed more than 50 libraries in Vanuatu since it began and seen amazing results. Ms Collier said it was rewarding to see the difference her family and the people who donated books and supplies were making to the lives of kids, providing them with opportunities. "The people have such kindness, openness and generosity that you can walk through any village and someone will just invite you into their home for a meal," she said. "Even though they have so little, they're so happy. "I'm a teacher and being able to give back to these kids is beyond amazing." She said throughout COVID they had to get more people from Vanuatu to help with the building sides of things but were able to continue the project despite lockdowns and restrictions. They are not sure when borders to Vanuatu will open again but will continue to keep the project going. To learn more about the library project or to donate visit the website or Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/3a308052-010a-468d-87f5-705b798ad92c.jpeg/r0_261_4032_2539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg