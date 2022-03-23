news, local-news,

SEVERAL people have been charged after an alleged New Year's Day fight in the front yard of a North Stradbroke Island property. Police allege a group of four, including one person armed with a golf club, drove to a Dunwich address where they called out to residents for a fight. It is alleged an altercation started after a person entered the front yard. Windows on two cars were smashed during the incident, which took place shortly after midday on January 1, before the group fled the scene in their vehicle. Police have charged two 34-year-old Dunwich men and a 34-year-old woman, all of whom will front Cleveland Magistrates Court in April. Charges laid include wilful damage, threatening violence and possession of an implement to damage property. The woman faces one charge and the men two charges. Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the incident could have been avoided if the people had called police. "This appalling behaviour was witnessed by children and it would have been quite confrontational for them," he said. No one was injured during the incident. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/ca6dd2d8-8e0f-4081-bbc3-15d2d4e48d9f.png/r47_54_1253_735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg