Potholes and mowing are the top priorities for council after severe weather battered the Redlands and caused damage last month. Redland City Council crews have been out mowing long grass and repairing damage to roads since the Alexandra Hills weather station recorded 781mm of rain in 10 days. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said Council crews were ensuring roads, parks and open spaces were safe for residents. "Heavy rainfall, like that experienced across all of south east Queensland at the end of February, can cause damage to local roads," Ms Williams said. "On Redlands Coast this included not only a large number of potholes, but a high volume of debris, road shoulder damage, some damage from flooded roads around stormwater structures, and scouring and rutting to unsealed gravel roads on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands." Council received 114 reports of damaged roads after the heavy rain including 90 for potholes. Ms Williams said council only removed debris and repaired potholes when it was safe to do so. "The majority of the potholes were repaired between March 1 and 4 and, since then, about 140 work orders have been completed. "Our crews will continue to monitor the condition of our roads and make repairs as needed." Ms Williams said grass in parks and open spaces had also grown quickly after the rain was followed by says of sunshine. "There was so much rainfall that the ground was too wet to mow until 10 March, 10 days after the rain had stopped, so we are a bit behind our normal mowing schedule," she said. "Council is responsible for mowing 19,000 hectares of land - that's an area larger than Moreton Island... "...Staff and contractors are working longer hours and on Saturdays to cover as much ground as possible, and are prioritising high-use parks with playgrounds, as well as sports fields, ahead of open spaces." She said more grass might be left behind after mowing and asked residents to be patient while crews caught up. "This is because the grass is so long but it will eventually be mulched with subsequent mowing as we get on top of the grass growth spurt following the rain," Ms Williams said. "So although residents will be able to use our parks, they will notice grass on their shoes." To report a pothole, call Council on 3829 8999 or lodge an online request form.

Council crews work to fix potholes, catch up on mowing after rain