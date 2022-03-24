news, local-news,

POLICE have arrested a Cleveland man after a car was destroyed by fire at a private address in Thornlands. The 45-year-old has been released on bail and is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court next month. Police say a white Ford Courier was burnt out at a Thornlands address in the early hours of Sunday, March 20. Initial investigations found that an accelerant had been poured on the vehicle. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the scene to put out the blaze. Bayside CIB detectives investigated the incident and a 45-year-old man was charged. His court date is set down for April 7. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PQP7txYTpGTqqwyn5S88uw/65e1da5e-cb27-4818-9fc4-c64d3a6ff82d.jpg/r0_6_1163_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg