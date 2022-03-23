news, local-news, lotto, draw, saturday gold, the lott, winner, millionaire, prize

A Redlands resident could be unknowingly sitting on a fortune after a ticket bought at a Capalaba news agency won a million dollar Lotto prize at the weekend. The mystery ticket was one of 16 lucky winners in the Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4243 last weekend and scored $1.25 million. The winning entry bought from the Lucky Charm Capalaba was an unregistered ticket and the holder cannot be contacted by The Lott Officials. The Lucky Charm Capalaba owner Jeff Middenway said he was amazed to have sold the winning ticket after opening six months ago and urged customers to check their tickets. "We are ecstatic to have sold a major jackpot winning entry so soon after opening our store," he said. "It's fantastic for the region and it would be great if we get to share in the excitement of the winner once they come forward. "Hopefully it isn't very long before we're selling another division one winning entry to one of our customers. "I'd like to congratulate the winner and wish them the very best in the future. Enjoy the win." In Australia, there were 16 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4243 and three were from Queensland. The winning numbers in the draw on March 19 2022 were 32, 24, 43, 38, 10 and 34, and the supplementary numbers were 6 and 25. In 2021, Saturday Gold Lotto created 210 millionaires across Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/2fa11144-45bd-4f4a-bfa9-aec3ab92f78e.jpeg/r0_322_3656_2388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Million dollar lotto ticket sold at Capalaba remains unclaimed