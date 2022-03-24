news, local-news,

CAPALABA MP Don Brown is urging the Redland City Council to revisit its housing strategy amid claims low availability is forcing people out of the area. Mr Brown addressed the matter in a speech to Parliament last week, saying long-term residents and families were among those unable to find rentals in the Redlands. The Labor MP used his speech to call for the council to develop a new housing strategy. Mayor Karen Williams said the state government's own Land Supply and Development Monitoring Report showed the Redlands had sufficient residential land. "In my 18 years on council, this is the first time I have heard a local politician calling for higher density and more units, rather than detached homes," Cr Williams said. "I'm not sure who Don has been speaking to, but when I am out in the city, the community tell me they want less density and yet here you have a state MP calling for more." Last year, Planning Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles wrote to the council threatening to force the matter by issuing a ministerial direction. Mr Brown said the council was well aware of the issue, having spoken about a housing crisis at the March general meeting, and they could not continue to "bury their heads in the sand". "[Council's] housing strategy is from 2011, so it's not even the current Mayor's [version]," he said. "It is so old it doesn't even have the Victoria Point retail district in there and uses 2006 census data. "We are not forcing anything other than asking the council to do the vital planning. "We need to know where housing stock is going and it hamstrings us when it comes to building infrastructure like new schools and transport infrastructure." Mayor Williams said councillors had sent a strong message to the state government that they needed to improve transport before the council would accept more growth. "This isn't the first time the state has asked the council to jam more houses and units into the city," she said. "When we drafted the City Plan, we tried to limit small lots but were told by the state minister we couldn't." Mr Brown said the state had been asking the council to address housing for four years and the full effects of inaction were now playing out. "I was at a P&C [meeting] where principals talked about families in tears because they don't want to leave [the Redlands]," he said. "They're leaving because they are being evicted from their rentals, or their rental leases have ended and they can't find a new one in the area." Bowman MP Andrew Laming, responding to the council's appeal for federal government help on social housing and homelessness, said the only solution was an additional land release in the state's structural plan. "The Australian property market has reached a precarious point and government risks unforeseen second-round effects if we tinker around the edges," he said. Cr Williams said Redlands was one of only a few councils in south-east Queensland hitting housing targets. "Residents regularly tell me they are tired of being stuck in traffic on our state government roads in and out of the city and Don's call for more units would only make that worse," she said. Mr Brown said the state was already working with the council and planning officers had been urged to move on to a new strategy. "We don't want to use the [ministerial] powers, but I'm getting to a stage where I'm considering writing to the Minister and saying we do it," he said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/d416b2cf-d39f-46b1-ae61-e980d4eb3f24.JPG/r0_13_3888_2210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

COUNCIL Redland City Council urged to revisit housing strategy as low rental availability forces residents out of town Jordan Crick