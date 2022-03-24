news, local-news, dog, pet, point lookout, Queensland, holiday, destination, stayz, owners

Point Lookout has been given the seal of approval by Aussie pups' as the second most pet-friendly holiday destination in Queensland. Research commissioned by Stayz found North Stradbroke Island's Point Lookout was the second best spot to take four-legged-friends on holidays in Queensland behind the Sunshine Coast's Rainbow Beach. Overall, Queensland was the third most pet-friendly holiday destination in Australia. The data also found more dog owners were set to take their pups along for holidays in 2022 and preferred taking their pets along for beach getaways. Two in five dog owners said their furry friends were better behaved, happier, more playful and wagged their tails more when on holidays. Dog psychology expert and behaviour specialist Nathan Williams said taking pets on holidays was beneficial for both pups and their owners. "We're a nation of dog lovers, but owners can often forget that our four-legged friends are more like us in many ways," he said. "With Aussies returning to physical offices and schools this year, our doggy friends will be craving quality time with their family. "Separation anxiety is the most common problem affecting domestic dogs today. "They get confused and anxious when apart from their owners, but by taking them away with you, everyone can enjoy a holiday with your loved ones" Ahead of the pet travel boom, Stayz has installed custom-built dog play houses at some pet-friendly holiday homes across the Australia.

Point Lookout Queensland's second best pet holiday spot