The wide-eyed children who first walked through the doors of this brand new cinema complex years ago may well be young adults now, but their awestruck looks of joy and anticipation are still the same. Many young Redlanders have grown up watching their favourite movies at Victoria Point Cineplex which this month celebrates its 15th birthday. And the 'movie experience' still invokes the same delight for viewers, ever since that very first screening to an invited audience on March 21, 2007. "The building was not finished at the time so not all cinemas were open at first," said manager Steve Maggs. "I think we opened with five screens finished and the rest were completed over the following weeks. "We opened with Queensland's biggest screen and that record stands today," he said. In the early days, Victoria Point Cineplex had 35mm film projection in all cinemas, but cinema 7 also had a brand new digital projector meaning it could advertise 'Queensland Digital Exclusive' on certain films. "These days there are no 35mm films screened and everything is digital. The role of the projectionist has gone with the digital world," Steve said. Cinema visitors have about tripled with up to 6000 through on very busy days. "In the 15 years we have only had one time where all nine cinemas were full at the same time. "That was the opening night of the final Avengers movie," said Steve. The cinema staff over the years "have always been great" and have enjoyed being involved in special events. "Our midnight screenings have always been popular and the staff dress up in costume for each of these. "I remember having a huge weekend in conjunction with the Lakeside Shopping Centre not long after we opened for one of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. "We had pirates in a row boat out on the lake, pirate ship rides in the carpark and I even hired a pirate costume and dressed up as Captain Cineplex," said Steve. Other dress up events have included Star Wars, Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Steve has worked in the cinema industry for more than 40 years and has always believed that the local cinema is the focal point of a community. He said that most locals visited the cinema and that customers here are always supportive, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic which hit the cinema industry hard. Owners Leo and Merilyn Catalano also operate cinemas in Bulimba, Hawthorne, Southbank, Redbank and Nerang - all offering the same low prices.

Happy 15th birthday Victoria Point Cineplex

