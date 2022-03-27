community,

COVID issues were hotly debated at a Labor-hosted community health forum in Cleveland where residents voiced concerns on relaxed mask restrictions and infections in schools. ALP health spokesman Mark Butler made several predictions about the virus during the event, including that long COVID would be a "major public health challenge for years to come". Responding to community questions, Mr Butler slammed the slow booster rollout and warned of a virus case spike heading into the winter months, declaring the virus was not done with yet. "I think there is a bit of a sense we've got this licked," he said. "I think we are going to have a bad winter. "I hope, with flu coming back for the first time in two or three years, there are some more baked-in behavioural changes that flow from this. "That includes the culture of workplaces. Before COVID people were expected to go to work unless they were incredibly sick. We have to change that." About 30 people, including many elderly residents, attended the forum at the Donald Simpson Community Centre on Thursday evening. Mr Butler told visitors there was a need for a thorough review into the pandemic's management, given the volume of death and disease and government expenditure. "This thing is not done," he said. "We are way behind on our booster program. "I was very critical 12 months ago about the slowness of the vaccine rollout and the lack of good public information campaigns. "We are repeating all of those same mistakes here. We are seventh in the developed world for the first two doses of the vaccine ... [but] we are 22nd on getting your third dose. "There is no information campaign, there's no urgency and similarly, we have really sort of stalled on kids' vaccination." Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, said the government was monitoring the COVID situation amid a spike in cases among school-aged children. "Can I please stress to parents that it is very important to get your children vaccinated," she said. "It is going through the schools at the moment. We did expect to see this and the good news is we are not seeing high rates in hospitals." One person at the event said there were deep concerns among frontline healthcare workers about removing mask restrictions in schools and other indoor public settings. Mr Butler said the pandemic had lifted the lid on health system challenges that predated COVID. "We know that we are facing a pretty challenging period over the next couple of years," he said. "We are likely to have an increase in COVID cases going into winter [and] we are going to have the return of the flu ..." Bowman ALP candidate Donisha Duff and Redlands MP Kim Richards spoke about broader health issues at the event. Queensland recorded 9730 new COVID cases on Friday. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/880191f2-faad-450e-8108-f58b569665fa.JPG/r0_355_5722_3588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg