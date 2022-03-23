news, local-news, world of musicals, rpac

A musical gala with an international cast of 12 brings London's West End and New York's Broadway to Australia in World of Musicals Live in Concert, coming to RPAC at 7.30pm on April 14. Solist Ciaran Olohan said he was thrilled to bring the show to the Redlands, after it was postponed in 2021. "The audience reaction is amazing in Australia, particularly in regional areas. The people are so welcoming and warm.The audience is grateful we have come and we are grateful they have come to see us," Mr Olohan said. Mr Olohan said it was a pleasure to perform again. "My favourite part of the concert is the audience participation. We like to talk to the audience and ask what their favourite musicals are. And then there's the sing along," he said. He said a notable favourite in Australia was I Still Call Australia Home from The Boy from Oz. Audiences are promised all the musical hits including The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Oklahoma!, West Side Story, Mamma Mia, Fiddler on the Roof, The Mikado, Les Miserables, The Blues Brothers, and The Greatest Showman. World of Musicals Live in Concert has been described as colorful, inspiring, and memorable. It offers solos, duets and entire ensembles in what is a musical whirlwind. "It's a chance to switch off and take a break and just take in an enjoyable all singing, all dancing show," Mr Olohan said. "It's light hearted, it's colourful and it's a nice experience. Audiences have been starved of live performance and this is an opportunity to enjoy something. I call it pre-emptive appreciation. You say you are going to sing something from Phantom and the audience say how much they love it. They go in expecting a good time and they aren't disappointed," he said. Tickets are $79.90, $74.90 and $59.90. Book on 3829 8131, rpac.com.au

