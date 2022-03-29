Charming island hideaway

news, property,

Property details: EMU GARDENS Many of us dream of running away from the nine-to-five rat race and spending the rest of our days on an island instead. The enchanting Emu Gardens on Macleay Island could be your escape, offering a welcoming home and so much more. Here lies the perfect home or business opportunity where you can create an idyllic bed and breakfast or host a romantic private wedding in the gardens. Emu Gardens is your dream come true, situated on a sprawling one-acre block of land where there is still more than enough room for a pool, tennis court or maybe even your own mini golf course. The charm and character of this quaint, rustic style home flows throughout right down to the colonial style fireplace, timber French doors and framing, and stunning ceiling fretwork. The home has five generous bedrooms, most of which open out to a wrap around bullnose verandah. There are three bathrooms and multiple out buildings including a quaint garden shed that, with a little imagination, could be converted into the most luxurious honeymoon cottage or shed. The current owners have adored living here and tending the beautiful gardens while lovingly adding their own personal touches including extending the aviary and updating the home with new solar panels, paint and extensive electrical work. It is now time for new owners to become the new heart of this fabulously wonderful home which really is where dreams are made. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

