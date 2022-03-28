news, local-news,

DESPITE Queensland Health keeping a perfect record for seeing the most urgent patients on time, half of all emergency arrivals at Redland Hospital waited longer than 30 minutes for care in the last quarter of 2021. Opposition leader David Crisafulli, who heard resident concerns about Redland Hospital during a visit to Cleveland in November 2021, has again taken aim at the state government over its health management. The LNP leader claims Queensland Health is in crisis, saying figures show one in three patients in emergency departments at Brisbane hospitals are not being seen on time. Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said Redland Hospital ramping remained "unacceptably" high and it was a concern that 50 per cent of patients were waiting longer than 30 minutes for care. However, Queensland Health data from the December 2021 quarter shows all category one patients - those deemed to be in an immediately life-threatening situation - were seen within two minutes. Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, responding to Mr Crisafulli's comments on Wednesday, said the government had seen improvements across parts of the health system but accepted it still had a way to go. "We need a lot more work and we know it's not just about paramedics. It is about opening up beds and making sure we are improving the facilities we've already got," she said. "Our staff are exhausted. Every hospital and health service right now is working on a fatigue policy of how we support our staff to take leave." Last year, residents at an LNP-hosted health forum in Cleveland complained of understaffing and long emergency wait times at Redland Hospital. Mr Robinson said the government needed to develop an urgent fix amid what he called "crisis level" ambulance ramping in the region. "Whilst ramping is not new in the Redlands, an 18 per cent rise in the stats at our local hospital is alarming," he said. "We do not want an upward direction in numbers with the winter months fast approaching." Ms D'Ath said Queensland was performing well compared to other states based on elective surgery and ambulance performance data. "The best thing David Crisafulli can do here in Queensland ... is to back in every single health minister in this country who is calling on proper consideration of funding for health," she said. "Simply cherry-picking out of performance data and RTIs to try to make the system look worse than it is and to ignore what is happening across this country, is either completely naive or deliberately seeking to mislead the community." Mr Robinson said ramping remained high despite Ms D'Ath commenting in Parliament late last year that initiatives were being carried out to improve patient flow at Redland Hospital. They included utilising publicly-funded beds at Mater and Sunnybank private hospitals and putting on an Assistant Director of Nursing to look at patient flow in the emergency department. Read more local news here

Redland Hospital ramping hits 50 per cent as LNP takes aim at state government over health 'crisis' Jordan Crick