A 63-year-old Gold Coast man has been charged after allegedly admitting to letting down a tyre on a police car near a popular Redlands pub. Officers saw the deflated tyre when they returned to their vehicle after a walk through of the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel on Friday, March 18 about 8pm. Police became aware of the deflated tyre after hearing a hissing noise and detained a man who was seen walking away from the vehicle. The man, from Currumbin Waters on the Gold Coast, is alleged to have initially denied any involvement but made full admissions when police found a black tyre cap in his pocket. He has been charged with property offences and will appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court next month. Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Darren Scanlan said he expected the behaviour from a teenager, not a 63-year-old man. "This just defies common sense," he said. "Luckily there were no urgent jobs during the time the police vehicle was disabled, otherwise his behaviour could have had serious consequences for an innocent party." Police used their air compressor to reinflate the tyre after the incident. Read more local news here

Gold Coast man, 63, charged after allegedly letting down a tyre on a police car at Point Lookout Jordan Crick