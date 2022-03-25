news, local-news,

A young darts player is hitting his stride with the Redlands Darts Association. Luke Francis started playing darts with the club at just 11-years-old and is one of the group's smallest players. The young prodigy celebrates his 13th birthday this week and is fast becoming one of the top competitors in the weekly fixtures. Father Ken Francis said his son only began playing darts with a dartboard on a fence a few years before he joined. In his early days the youngster was a keen thrower but needed a step to retrieve his darts from the board. Members of the Redland Darts Association now consider Francis one of the hardest players to beat in his division, despite being decades younger. He is always showing great sportsmanship with his team the Hunger Aims. Some of his best achievements were two 180s last season and an impressive peg out of 116. Although his is a well liked and respected player, his opponents often dread battles against the fierce Francis who is only getting better with practice. Jokers 11, Darts Vader's 5; Projectile Disfunction 9, Dumpstarz 7; Fun Guns 10, Game of throws 6. Highest peg: Men - Laurie Loch (145), Women - Amanda Loch (65). Funny Tuckers 10, Mix it Up 6; Sonic Death Monkeys 10, Hunger Aims 6; Ducks Nuts 14, Archers 2. Highest peg: Men - Will Brett (91), Women - Amanda Henley (65). Phantom Throwers 12, What's the Point 2; Red Barons 14, 3 Darts to the Wind 0; Bridge Burners 9, 60's are Us 5. Highest peg: Men - Travis McDonald (106), Women - Pat Sorenson (32). 180's went to Shane Jackson, Ian Russell, Darren Hanson (2), Jeremy Fagg, Dominic Fahey, Laurie Loch (4), Ben Justice, Rob Drift, , Ian Martin, Damien Booker, Matt Hickey, Matt Pegg, Peter Coleman.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/d042f6e4-b6d8-48bc-a62c-53f8b64d4ed3_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1025_3000_2720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg