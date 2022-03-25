news, local-news, parks, re-open, capalaba regional park, mount cotton community park, play, school holidays, 2022 floods, damage

Parks damaged during extreme weather last month have reopened ahead of the Easter school holidays but maintenance work will continue. Capalaba Regional Park and Mount Cotton Community Park have re-opened following work to repair damage from the recent flood event. Council crews are working through access and supply issues to restore grounds, gardens and equipment to get the parks up and running again. Redland City Mayor and chair of the Redland Local Disaster Management Group Karen Williams said both parks were among the worst affected by the weather in late February. "Our parks teams have done an amazing job getting the repairs done to these parks in time for residents to enjoy this week, including removing and replacing around 400 tonnes of sand softfall to ensure the safety of youngsters playing in the parks visitors," Ms Williams said. "Our crews have also been working in other parks across the city to mow the grass and are prioritising maintenance in high-use parks with playgrounds, as well as sports fields." Division 9 Councillor Adelia Berridge said although Capalaba Regional Park was open, work would continue to keep it in good condition. "The clean-up was a big job, with Council's crews restoring damaged gardens and then ensuring all playground equipment and furniture were fixed and properly washed and sanitised," Ms Berridge said. Division 6 Councillor Julie Talty said repairs to the viewing platform at Mount Cotton Community Park were ongoing. "We expect this should be done by the weekend, all going well," Ms Talty said. "The rest of this great park is now back in top shape, with the play equipment and benches now cleaned and sanitised and tonnes of softfall removed and replaced."

Weather damaged parks at Capalaba and Mount Cotton repaired