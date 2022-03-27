news, local-news, council, redlands, logan, ipswich, waste, management, rubbish, bin

Three south-east Queensland Councils are coming together to create a regional council recycling facility in the hope of diverting tonnes of waste from landfill through the SEQ City Deal. The $1.8 billion deal to support SEQ council projects announced last weekend will support waste reform and infrastructure. One of the potential projects is a plan from the SEQ sub-regional waste alliance including Redland City, Logan and Ipswich councils to build a Material Recovery Facility (MRF). The proposed facility estimated at $30 million could handle up to 60,000 tonnes of recycling each year. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the finalisation of the City Deal was a good foundation to get the project going. "Waste is one of the largest challenges facing our communities, and by working together we know we can deliver for our residents now and in the future," Ms Williams said. "The SEQ City Deal includes $105 million for regional waste projects and initiatives, providing the perfect opportunity to deliver this innovative and modern facility. "We know there is still plenty of work to do and we aim to work with the State and Federal governments to deliver this unique project." Alliance Steering Committee Chair and Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the signing of the SEQ City Deal showed support at all levels of government for a collaborative approach to waste reduction. "The ink may be barely dry on the SEQ City Deal, but there is no time to 'waste', so we are moving ahead with our plans for a regional recycling facility we know will deliver real benefits for our communities," Ms Harding said. "This is a positive initiative to give our Councils greater control in recycling. "With new technology and improved processes, our communities can play a leading role in diverting more waste away from landfill." She said younger residents would be able to see how the items in their yellow bins were sorted a processed through an education and viewing room at the proposed facility. "We have been working on this project since 2018 and knowing the City Deal has now been signed, we are keen to partner with the State and Federal governments in the hope of breaking ground on this exciting project next year," Ms Harding said. "This regional MRF will support the broader South East Queensland Waste Management Plan, delivering potential benefits for the broader region." City of Logan Mayor Darren Power said the facility would create local jobs and potentially save ratepayers money. "The project promises plenty of jobs during construction and ongoing once the facility is up and running, which is a great thing for the region, state and nation," Mr Power said. "Building our on MRF will mean recyclables can be processed and sorted in Logan. "They will then be made available to local businesses in the region and will take us closer to the zero-waste future we all aspire to."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/1da7c345-928b-4aea-a5b0-4850066824b9.jpg/r0_119_1951_1221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

COUNCIL Councils come together to sort out waste issues in SEQ City Deal