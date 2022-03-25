6 Predictions for the NRL 2022 season

This is branded content.

The National Rugby League (NRL) is the premier rugby league football competition in Australia. It was founded on April 7, 1908, by the Australian Rugby Football Union after splitting from the New South Wales in rugby Football Union (NSW RFU).

The NRL is one of the most popular sports in Australia, with over 7.2 million spectators in 2017. The NRL has a large following outside of Australia, with an international audience of more than 300 million people.

Due to its popularity, there's been a significant rise in NRL betting. But before you stake on your favourite team, you should learn the league's direction. This article provides six predictions for the NRL 2022 season.

1. Relentless Panthers will aim for top spot

The Panthers are based in Penrith, New South Wales. They're one of the most successful teams in the NRL premiership.

The Panthers were founded in 1967 and won their first premiership in 1991. They've won three premierships since then and are the defending champion for the new season. They also made it to the finals in previous seasons, serving as runners-up in 1990 and 2020.

In 2022, the Panthers will be looking forward to winning their fourth Premiership and bringing the title to Penrith for the first consecutive time. They have the players, coach, and morale, making them a serious contender for the league.

2. The Wests Tigers will struggle again

The Wests Tigers are one of the most successful teams in the NRL. However, with their recent performance, they'll struggle in the first division.

There's no doubt that the West's Tigers have been struggling for a while now. Besides, their coach, Michael Maguire, is under pressure. Not forgetting that one of their top performers, Adam Doueihi will be sidelined.

This season, they might find themselves in the bottom four. In the worst-case scenario, they might be on their way to finishing last on the ladder-which might put them into a relegation battle at the season's end.

3. New-look Sharks will compete for the top four

The Sharks are from Cronulla, New South Wales, Australia. They were founded in 1967 and were one of the eight teams that competed in the first season of rugby league football competition in Australia. They won the premiership in 2016.

The Sharks have a new-look side looking to take the top four spot in the NRL premiership. They boast the tactically experienced Craig Fitzgibbon as the head coach, with player additions such as Nicho Hynes and Cameron Mcinnes.

4. Despite key player departure, Eels will be solid

Despite the departure of their key players like Sam Hughes, Blake Ferguson, and Michael Oldfield, Parramatta Eels will still be a solid team in the NRL. The team has recruited new members well, and their coach Brad Arthur is confident that they'll do well in the upcoming season.

The Eels have been on the rise in recent years. But with some of the top players going at the end of the season, they may experience a dip. Still, they had a great 2021 season and should carry that momentum into 2022.

5. Firm Dragons will mount a serious challenge

The Dragons have been one of the most successful teams in the NRL. They have won 15 premierships. They're also known for their tough defence and powerful attack.

The Dragons will mount a serious challenge to other teams in the NRL, with their last grand final coming in 2010. Although their form might eventually earn them a spot among the top 4, it's still more progressive than their 11th position in the previous season.

6. Tired Warriors will battle for the top eight

The New Zealand Warriors was founded in 1995 and is based in Auckland. They've won the World Club Challenge, which they won against Leeds Rhinos, and were runners up in the 2008 NRL Grand Final. They've also been runner up twice in the NRL Grand Final, which they lost to Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, respectively.

Regardless of their past feats, the Warriors will have it difficult this season. One primary reason for this is that the team would be playing away from home. Another reason is their poor form due to inconsistency. Also, they'll be playing without captain Tohu Harris until the end of the season's first half.

Conclusion

The NRL has grown in recent times. But to make a stake, you'll need to be familiar with the trends. The league has witnessed player changes, coaches' pressure, and team discussions for anyone to distinguish the contenders from the pretenders.

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.