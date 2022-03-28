news, local-news, fishing, catch, reel, coaching, lessons, boats, moreton bay, michael des david

A Redlands fisherman shares his tips and tricks on Moreton Bay with fellow residents because he enjoys teaching them how to pull off the perfect catch. Michael des David has a wealth of knowledge after fishing in the bay for almost 25 years after moving to the Redlands from New Zealand. He now lives on Coochiemudlo Island and fishes regularly from his Kayak. Mr des David said his favourite thing about fishing was being rewarded for patience with a good catch. "Fishing is a challenge and you never know what you're going to get," he said. "When you're sitting out there for hours and all of a sudden a big fish comes along, I just find that challenging and exciting." Mr des David also contributes a weekly fishing column to the Redland City Bulletin. He said fishing in Moreton Bay was great because it was right on Redlands' doorstep and the best fish to catch there was snapper. "Being here, it's like living in paradise and everyone should have a boat and go fishing," he said. "Fish are very territorial so they'll stay in the same place and to catch them you have to be exactly in that spot. "You can be five metres away and not catch a fish so you've basically got to know how to read the fish. "It doesn't come from fishing a lot, it comes from experience so you can identify the fish and when they are feeding." Mr des David said over his time fishing, Moreton Bay had changed significantly, and for the better. "I think the fishing has improved in Moreton Bay since they brought in these fishing zones because those fish can swim around undisturbed and can move out of that area," he said. "Big fish will actually chase the little fish away and they will move into other areas." Mr des David shares his secrets with amateur and experienced fishers through fishing coaching. "It's mainly people who go fishing and don't catch anything," he said. "You go fishing to catch fish and you spend a lit of money on boats and fuel, so I'll help you catch something good. "All they have to do is change a few techniques, read the water and get the right bait presentation. "There's nothing better than catching a fresh fish and bringing it home for dinner." For the sessions, he goes with people on their boats to their favourite fishing spot and show them how they can reel in the catch every time. Get in touch with Michael for fishing coaching at desdavidmichael@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5448b49c-aebb-48e9-a8f5-b1eb4bd63dc9.jpeg/r0_169_2048_1326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg