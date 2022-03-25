news, local-news, bombshells, jess ham, libby harrison, ron hurley theatre, april 14

Actor Libby Harrison, 51, of Cleveland has landed two dream roles in one, playing both Tiggy and Theresa in Bombshells, being staged at the Ron Hurley Theatre, Seven Hills from April 14-17. Tiggy is a shy woman whose speech on cacti becomes embroiled with her thoughts on her her own divorce. Theresa is excited about her wedding but has a reality check on the day. Harrison said her involvement in the production stemmed from a conversation with Jess Ham of Jess Ham Productions about the general lack of roles for women aged between 40 and 65. Jess Ham Productions sets out to create a space to empower women through authentic representation. "Productions want the younger mother and then it's straight to a grandmother role with nothing in between. There is a distinct lack of meaty roles for older women," Harrison said. Harrison said Bombshells, written by Melbourne playwright Joanna Murray-Smith's fills that gap and was originally written as a one-woman show, playing six vastly different characters. Ms Harrison has performed in Bombshells at the Gold Coast in 2011. She has 30 years acting experience across television, film, theatre, web series and role playing. "Bombshells has been done in various incarnations but for this show the six roles are played by three women." They are Harrison, Alexis Beebe and Julie Berry, all actresses over the age of 40. "There are six monologues but they are linked via passing comments. It's basically a play about women on the edge," Harrison said. Director Debbie Taylor said her concept involved connecting the degrees of separation between the characters and emphasising that women are not so different from each other when "on the edge". Production assistants are Sharon Vassalo of Thornlands and Kim Ball of Birkdale. Each performance will raise money for RizeUp Australia, a charity that supports rehousing victims of domestic violence after seeking asylum. The event will display an all-female artist art gallery and a contribution board, dedicated to profiling the success of local businesswomen. "I am so excited to be building a platform that elevates women and empowers them to support each other. This is my dream come true," Ms Ham said. Performances are at 7pm on April 14, 15 and 16 with a 2pm performance on April 17. The theatre is located at 28 Tallowwood Street, Seven Hills. The show contains adult themes and coarse language. Tickets are $40/$35/$30 and are available on .trybooking.com/BXBWC

