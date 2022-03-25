news, local-news, lisa bolte, redland museum, ballet

Ballet and dance enthusiasts have been enthralled with the current exhibition at the Redland Museum which depicts the life of Redland ballerina Lisa Bolte. Ms Bolte has danced on the world stage, moving from Thornlands to Melbourne at age 16 to study at the Australian Ballet School. Attending the launch event were the who's who of the ballet and arts world including dance partner Steven Heathcote AM who recently opened the exhibition with guests from The Queensland Ballet, The Australian Ballet and Australian Youth Ballet including David Mc Allister AM, Mia Heathcote and Nigel Gaynor. Lisa's husband Graeme and many family members and close friends including actress Megan Shapcott and Sydney festival director Wesley Enoch AM also attended. Museum president Bruce Smith said the exhibition was germinated when the Museum's exhibition officer Rick Thomason found an early photograph of Ms Bolte in the archives. In addition to costumes, the exhibition has stories, videos and photographs highlighting Ms Bolte's career. She shared stories and memories of growing up in the Redlands and the very beginnings of what resulted in an illustrious ballet career. "When I started, I didn't know that I would meet such dignitaries as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana and dance in Rudolf Nureyev's Australian farewell" Ms Bolte said. In association with the exhibition there has been a question and answer presentation and a series of workshops. . The exhibition continues until May 28. General museum admission applies.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/c18a78ce-3cb2-41d1-be89-84a4351366d6.JPG/r0_615_3562_2628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg