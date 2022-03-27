fun-stuff, competitions, regenerating australia, wynnum, majestic cinema, competition

Ask the questions about regeneration at a screening of Regenerating Australia at the Majestic Cinema, Wynnum at 6.30pm on April 19. The screening is part of a Queensland and Northern Territory tour by film maker Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film, 2040) who will be available to answer questions on the film at the end. Screenings will also be held at New Farm cinemas at 6pm on April 20 and Dendy Cinemas Coorparoo at 6pm on May 1. Featuring Kerry O'Brien, Sandra Sully, Gorgi Coghlan, Tim Flannery and David Pocock, Regenerating Australia asks what would Australia will look like by 2030 if we simply listen to the needs of its people. It is based on a four-month interview process with Australians from all walks of life who shared their hopes and dreams for the country's future and is a story of empowerment for the nation. Produced in partnership with WWF-Australia, the film is set on New Year's Eve 2029 and takes the form of a news bulletin looking back at the decade 'that could be'. This would hopefully be a decade that saw Australia transition to a fairer, cleaner, more community-focused economy with greener, more vibrant cities and communities, a high-speed rail network connecting regional areas and cities, the environmental and social effects of large-scale wind, solar, battery and hydrogen projects and the impacts of landscapes coming to life when regenerative agriculture and reforestation programs combine with First Nations knowledge and fire ecology to bring more people back onto the land. In conjunction with the film's release, WWF-Australia is launching an 'innovate to regenerate' challenge, providing $2 million in seed funding to help local communities, innovators and experts to 'bring the film to life' and establish or scale up innovative solutions that reverse environmental damage and help humans live in harmony with nature. "After a traumatic two years for many Australians, this film and these special event screenings provide some much-needed inspiration and optimism for what could be achieved in the years ahead. It will be an uplifting night of music, film and robust conversation about the future of this country," Gameau said. "This is a bold vision for a greener and more equitable Australia. It is possible - but can only be achieved if we work together. That's why we partnered with Regen Studios to listen to a diverse range of Australians and then collaborated on the production of this film to help make this vision a reality. The film's message is that today's big problems need big, bold, innovative solutions." It is hoped that Regenerating Australia and its supporting impact campaign will help to build the social, economic and political licence to accelerate a transition to a regenerative economy that values Australia's greatest assets - First Nations wisdom, our natural environment and our community spirit. More on regeneratingaustralia.com. Tickets are $20 and free to children under 18. This is a not-for-profit event and all ticket revenue will support the First Nations speakers and local artists participating in the event. WIN: Redland City Bulletin has five double passes to give away. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, April 11. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.

