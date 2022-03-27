fun-stuff, competitions, nicolas cage, unbearable weight of massive talent, april 21, competition, april 21film

Nicolas Cage stars as Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming to cinemas on April 21. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalised version of Cage must accept a $1million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award® winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself. This action/comedy film is directed by Tom Gormican and also stars Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Lily Sheen, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris. The rating is to be confirmed and running time is 98 minutes. WINNERS: The Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times have been posted double passes to 15 winners.

Cage to play himself in Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent