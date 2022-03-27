  1. Home
  2. Fun Stuff
  3. Competitions

Cage to play himself in Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Competitions
HIMSELFL Nicholas Cage will play himself in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming to cinemas on April 21.

HIMSELFL Nicholas Cage will play himself in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming to cinemas on April 21.

Nicolas Cage stars as Nicolas Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming to cinemas on April 21.

Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalised version of Cage must accept a $1million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal).

When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Cage is forced to live up to his own legend

With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award® winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

This action/comedy film is directed by Tom Gormican and also stars Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Lily Sheen, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris.

The rating is to be confirmed and running time is 98 minutes.

WINNERS: TheRedland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times have been posted double passes to 15 winners.